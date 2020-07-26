Dad accused of beating toddler to death after losing his temper during potty training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man faces upgraded charges after his arrest on accusations he beat his 2-year-old son to death.

Antonio Hicks Sr. was taken into custody after he and the child's mother told police he lost his temper while potty training the boy and hit him several times, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



The toddler, Antonio Hicks Jr., died at a hospital on Saturday.

Hicks was initially charged with injury to a child. Those charges were expected to be upgraded.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, those who loved the toddler, who was known as Baby K, gathered to light candles in his honor.

Balloons with the characters from the children's show "Paw Patrol" were brought as well. It was his favorite show.



The boy's tragic death has devastated his family, who doesn't know what to think.

Kali Brown, the boy's uncle, told ABC13's Deborah Wrigley he's not just a statistic and every child matters.

"We mattered to people when we were kids, so every kid should have at least a chance at life," he said.

Often during vigils there is a call for justice.

The family certainly wants to know why the child they love is no longer with them, but more than that, they want people to know he is deeply missed.
