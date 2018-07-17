"I'M PRAYING FOR DEATH PENALTY": Family of Mattress One victim wants justice for father

The family of a man who was allegedly killed by Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is seeking justice for their father. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Eduardo Magana is described by his two sons as a dedicated family man and free-spirited.

The 57-year-old went to work at the Mattress One store at 4400 North Freeway on Monday but never left.

"We're just waiting for him to come back home," said his son, Raul Magana.

Police say Eduardo was the last of three people allegedly killed by Jose Rodriguez, a parolee on a violent rampage.

"I don't understand how somebody could do something so senseless like this," Raul said. "How could somebody be so heartless and cold? I mean, society gave you another chance and here we are paying the price."

His family told Eyewitness News he immigrated from El Salvador decades ago and raised four children in Houston while working in education.

They say he was a natural-born salesman and took the job with Mattress One because he loved interacting with people.

He had only been with the company for six months and only two weeks at the North Freeway and Crosstimbers location.

Houston police say Rodriguez killed the father and stole his grey Nissan Sentra, some time Monday afternoon.

It was that car that police were searching for in their hunt for Rodriguez, who they say also killed two other people days before.

Rodriguez was captured Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a 14-minute chase in the Nissan Sentra.

"I hope God forgives him," said Eduardo's second son, Eric Magana. "I hope God forgives him because I can't find it in me right now to forgive him."

Eric was the last family member to speak with his father hours before police say he was found in the back of the store with a shot to the head.

"I was asking him for advice on where to apply for ESL jobs, because I'm getting into the teaching business just like he did," Eric said.

As the heavy reality begins to settle in, that their father is not coming home, they say they hope justice is served.

"We're in Texas, so I'm just honestly praying for the death penalty," said Raul.

Eduardo Edmundo Magana leaves behind his wife, four children, and two grandchildren.

The family has established a GoFundMe page to help cover unexpected funeral costs.

