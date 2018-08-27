EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4070342" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family of man killed in Katy makes plea for son's killer

A family in Katy is keeping their son's memory alive a year after he was murdered.Corey Raab was killed just days before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, and now his family is worried their son's killer may never face justice."I can't help my son. I couldn't protect him that night, and I can't help him now," his mother Robin Raab said.His family recently viewed surveillance video from the parking lot where Raab was killed, and now they want witnesses to come forward with information."How does that happen? That you can just shoot somebody and you're just not being held accountable whatsoever," Robin said.Investigators say the Navy veteran was walking through Einstein's Pub parking lot when he heard some sort of commotion and walked towards a fight.Robin told Eyewitness News that her son was shot and killed without warning and without touching anyone."He never laid a hand on them. He never touched them. He simply made a motion, like, 'Hey guys break it up,'" Robin said.Robin says the surveillance video showed people standing nearby during the shooting. She's asking anyone who may have seen anything to speak up."Our family needs that closure and we need them to come forward and help to bring that closure," Robin said.If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.