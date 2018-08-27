Family of man killed days before Hurricane Harvey makes public plea for son's killer

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of man killed in Katy makes plea for son's killer

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A family in Katy is keeping their son's memory alive a year after he was murdered.

Corey Raab was killed just days before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, and now his family is worried their son's killer may never face justice.

"I can't help my son. I couldn't protect him that night, and I can't help him now," his mother Robin Raab said.

EMBED More News Videos

Family of man killed in Katy makes plea for son's killer



His family recently viewed surveillance video from the parking lot where Raab was killed, and now they want witnesses to come forward with information.

"How does that happen? That you can just shoot somebody and you're just not being held accountable whatsoever," Robin said.

Investigators say the Navy veteran was walking through Einstein's Pub parking lot when he heard some sort of commotion and walked towards a fight.

Robin told Eyewitness News that her son was shot and killed without warning and without touching anyone.

"He never laid a hand on them. He never touched them. He simply made a motion, like, 'Hey guys break it up,'" Robin said.

Robin says the surveillance video showed people standing nearby during the shooting. She's asking anyone who may have seen anything to speak up.

"Our family needs that closure and we need them to come forward and help to bring that closure," Robin said.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedhurricane harveyKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy diagnosed with Houston's 1st case of measles since 2013
Woman and son allegedly killed man who asked them for a ride
Suspects in adult bookstore rape wanted for string of crimes
Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes now standing
Women questions whether deputies are witches after bizarre chase
Neighbors concerned over mystery woman in Montgomery
White House flag back at half-staff for McCain after criticism
Child left alone for day and a half while parents go to concert
Show More
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
Disney hiring new applicants for Parks Moms Panel
Judge blocks online plans for printing untraceable 3D guns
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
Houston PD ask for help in search of missing teen
More News