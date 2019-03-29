Family of Houston man brutally beaten outside of his home seeks help finding attacker

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a Houston man who was brutally beaten outside of his own condo wants the attacker caught.For years, Brett Foley would walk his dog around the condo complex at 10855 Meadowglen Lane, but not anymore.On the evening of March 20, police say Foley was viciously attacked outside his front door. The attack was so brutal, that blood splatters could still be seen to this day, more than a week after the attack."He believes he was hit from behind, and it was just a terrible beating," said Brett's father, Joe Foley.The elder Foley found his son, barely alive, at a local hospital the day after the attack. For a while, Brett seemed to be getting better. He hung on for a week, but died two days ago. He leaves behind his parents and two loving daughters."He would do anything for me and my older sister," said 17-year-old Erin Foley, who is devastated that her father will not see her graduate from high school.Erin says she doesn't know who would hate her father so much to savagely beat him to death. Joe suspects it's someone who lives in the condo complex who may have asked Brett for help in the past.He says he has a name in mind, but will not share it publicly, trusting Houston police to do their work."I don't want the death penalty for this guy. I want him in solitary confinement, because I want every day for him to be hard, that he's never going to get out, and I want every day to be a nightmare," Joe said.The family is encouraging anyone in the neighborhood with information to call authorities. Meanwhile, a grief-stricken Erin remembers the words her dad shared with her, not too long ago."He said, 'I won't be around forever, but at the end of the day, I'll always be with you guys and the two of you will always have each other.' He said, 'I'll never leave you, because all three of us are just part of the same soul, the same person in three different bodies.'"