Family of victim found in 'Killing Fields' speaks for first time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time, the family of one of two women identified after their bodies were found in the infamous 'Killing Fields' is talking.

Donna Prudhomme's family attended a vigil for Prudhomme and Audrey Cook, who were identified earlier this week.

"It's a big relief," says Prudhomme's sister, Dianne Gonsoulin-Hastings.

Family and people who have followed the case attended the vigil at Magnolia Creek Baptist Church in League City, just yards away from where the women's bodies were found.

"I've looked for her with detectives and everything and to find out that she (Prudhomme) was just right here all this time," Gonsoulin-Hastings said.

League City police have been investigating their deaths for years. Still, to this day, no suspect has been found, but there is still some closure for the family.

"It's really really a lot of peace and a lot healing for our entire family," Gonsoulin-Hastings said.

There's also hope that whoever killed these women, and several others who were found in the field, is identified.

"I think the investigation is moving forward," says Tim Miller, founder of Texas Equusearch. "I think the day is going to come that there will be an arrest."
