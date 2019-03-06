Family of deadly Kenya helicopter crash victim speaks out

For the first time, we're hearing from the brother of one of five victims killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya.The girls got on one chopper and the guys got on another chopper. The girl's chopper made it back to the campground campsite and the guy didn't.Four Americans and a pilot all died in Sunday's crash, including Brett Stapper's brother, Brandon.The 33-year-old went on a safari at the Central Island National Park when the helicopter suddenly crashed."Everything Brandon did was like at like the highest level, so loved by so many people...Brandon was just like a master of kind, of befriending people" Stapper said.Authorities don't know why the helicopter went down, but they have launched an investigation.