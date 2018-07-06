HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The family of a 10-year-old boy who was found dead in a clothes dryer is suing the apartment complex for $1 million.
The parents of Fernando Hernandez Jr. have filed a lawsuit against Birchbrook Apartments in East Harris County for negligence.
According to police, several kids were playing hide-n-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" throughout the complex in April.
Fernando's mother said he was playing with his 9-year-old brother.
"I don't know what happened," said his mother, Christina Rodriguez. "I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor."
Court records show that he was electrocuted.
The apartment's management has not returned ABC13's call for a comment on the lawsuit.