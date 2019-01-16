HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A family of seven was able to escape with their lives after a dryer in the garage caught fire, destroying everything.
"My first reaction? I need to holler and get everybody out," said Rick Walton.
It was Walton, the family's roommate, who smelled the smoke in the middle of the night.
The flames were coming from the garage as the family of seven was fast asleep.
"(I said) grab the kids...go go go," Walton remembers.
Victor Ramos said the whole house was covered in smoke, but he knew exactly how to get out.
"Thanks to my hero of my roommate, he saved our lives," Victor said.
That night, the mom said the girls decided to make a clubhouse and fell asleep after a movie.
Thankfully, the mom said it was easy to grab them and run out to safety.
"He had the instinct to grab my hand, 'this is the way out,'" Angelica Ramos said. "The house was gone totally in minutes."
All seven, plus the roommate, watched the home go up in flames. It was then that they realized their two family pets, Sassy and Bean, did not make it out.
"It broke my heart," Angelica said. "Those were my babies."
Relatives have taken the family and their hero roommate into their home. They all lost everything in the fire and are now relying on the kindness of strangers as they prepare for a fresh start.
"We don't have anything else," Victor said.
If you would like to help the Ramos family in their fire recovery, you can donate to their GoFundMe.
