Family of 7 falls through ice while fishing

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KTRK) --A family of seven fell into Mosquito Lake while ice fishing Sunday afternoon.
According to WKBN, the incident happened around 4 p.m. on the south portion of the lake.
The family, which included children, was in an ice tent when they fell through.
According to Bazetta Township officials, bystanders used some rope to help pull all seven members to safety.
Police said the family was taken to the hospital. All family members have been released from the hospital.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Matt Eiselstein said you need at least four inches of ice to stand on for one person, but ice fishing can be a dangerous sport in any case.
"The most important thing we need people to remember when they go out on the ice is that no ice is safe ice. It's important that they check the thickness of the ice," Eiselstein said.
He said to check the depth of the ice before setting up equipment. It is also important to have a dry bag to keep a phone for emergencies.