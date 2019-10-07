Family mourns clerk shot to death at Valero store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of the gas station clerk who was shot to death are now mourning the death of their loved one.
Oday Qadous was murdered Monday morning when three men stormed the Valero on Reed Road.
Haitham Qadous said his cousin came to America from the West Bank about three years ago. He said Oday just wanted to build a better life for himself in Texas.
"We thought this was a dream. We didn't know that the dream would be his death. We don't know if we're going to be next," Haitham said. "I hope they get caught. God will punish them. God will make them pay. Believe it or not, there's karma."
Oday usually worked 12-hour shifts at the gas station, according to his family. His girlfriend told ABC13 she warned him to quit his job because of the dangers.
"He's a hustler. He tries to support his family back home. We come here to work and support our family," said Haitham. "They're now crying for his death."
If you know these men or have seen them, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
