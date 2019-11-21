'It hurts': Family looking for hit-and-run driver who killed mom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver who ran over a mother and left her to die in the street.

Melinda Bautista walked the same route nearly every day in northwest Houston, but she didn't make it home last Friday because of a driver who hit her and just kept going.

"I don't see how he could just keep going and not stop. It hurts," said her daughter Jessica Garva.

According to investigators, the driver of a white dually pickup truck failed to yield the right of way at East 43rd near North Main.

Her family is left struggling to plan a funeral. They hope a BBQ fundraiser Saturday at Nick's Drive Inn will help them.

"I just pray that they just come forward with any information and turn them self in because you're not going to be able to live like that forever," said Garva.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

