The family of a truck driver killed in a bizarre logging accident remembers him as a loving father.Matthew Aaron Sellers, 33, died Wednesday afternoon while working for the South Texas Logging and Transport Company.The Liberty County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News Sellers was struck in the head by logs. The incident unfolded just off County Road 2164.Investigators said Sellers left his 18-wheeler, walked near the rear of a trailer, and entered a blind spot.An employee driving the log loader didn't see Sellers. The operator then struck the man. He died from his injuries.Sellers' family said they want more details about the investigation. They told Eyewitness News Sellers leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter named Michelle.His widow, Rebekah Sellers, said her husband recently took the job to make better money."He wanted us to be taken care of at all times. He did it until his last breath," said Sellers. "I want everybody to know I loved him. He loved me. He loved Michelle."His mother, Bonny Burks, said she's heartbroken."Matthew never met a stranger. Matthew was always happy. Matthew was the most giving person I've ever met in my life. Even if he was not my son, he was the most generous and loving person that I knew," said Burks. "The person that was loading the logs had told the investigating officer that he didn't know exactly what had happened. All he knows is that when he looked over where Matthew was standing all he saw was legs in the air. I don't know what happened but I want to know."A memorial service for Matthew Sellers is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Life Vine Church in Livingston at 203 E. Calhoun Street.