Portable generator may have led to 4 being hospitalized, including 3-year-old

Crews respond to an inhalation emergency involving multiple patients at a home in the 17000 block of Cairnlassie Tuesday in Houston. @cyfairfd EMS transported 4 patients - 1 critical and 3 serious but stable including a 3 YO male.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/ls2SO7LkBg — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) December 22, 2020

Fire crews discovered a portable generator in-use without proper ventilation in the garage of the home.



It’s believed this is what caused the residents to become ill.



Never run a generator indoors or in partly enclosed areas.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/VFejmWUl8U — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) December 22, 2020

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people, including a 3-year-old boy, have been hospitalized due to what officials are calling an inhalation emergency in northwest Harris County.The Cy-Fair Fire Department said crews responded to a home in the 17000 block of Cairnless on Tuesday. One of the patients was listed in critical condition. The other three were described as serious but stable, including the young boy.Crews found a portable generator in use without proper ventilation in the garage of the home. They believe that was what caused the residents in the home to fall ill."Never run a generator indoors or in partly enclosed areas," the fire department wrote.