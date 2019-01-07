Family of 5 headed home from Florida vacation killed in wrong-way crash on Kentucky highway

Family of 5, including 7-year-old girl, killed by car driving wrong way on Kentucky interstate

A family of five headed home to Michigan from a Florida vacation was killed in a head-on crash by a pickup truck driver going the wrong way on a Kentucky interstate, police said.

The pickup driver, who also died, was believed to be under the influence when he struck the family's SUV on Interstate 75 near Lexington, said the Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

The collision set the family's SUV on fire, officials said.

The family members were identified as Issam Abbas, 42, and Rima Abbas, 38, as well as children Ali Abbas, 14; Isabella Abbas, 13; and Giselle Abbas, 7, the coroner's office said.

The city of Dearborn posted a photo of the family on Instagram, writing, "Please keep them, their families, and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

The pickup truck driver was identified as 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey from Georgetown, Kentucky, the coroner's office said. Toxicology results are pending.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses who saw the pickup traveling prior to the collision.
