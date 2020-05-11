Family escapes car moments before it's plowed by train

ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) -- A family managed to escape uninjured from their car moments before it was plowed by a train.It happened Monday just before 10 a.m. A family and their three puppies were in their car heading west on Roman Forest Boulevard. As the car approached I-69, it stopped for a traffic light right on the railroad tracks.As they were waiting at the light, the gates began coming down, trapping the family's car. The family managed to jump out before a Union Pacific train that was headed southbound plowed into their car. The impact sent the car into a ditch.None of the family of three, including a couple in their son, was injured. The puppies in the car were removed from the vehicle after the crash but survived.