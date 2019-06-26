Family Dollar 'jugging' video shows running crook grab bank bag

On Wednesday, Houston police released video of the sudden crime that was captured on camera at a Family Dollar at 9425 Main St. on April 19.
According to police, a worker made a bank run and was returning to the store. As she opened the door to the business, a male suddenly ran up behind her and grabbed the bag.
Police said the crook then got into the passenger seat of a maroon or burgundy Toyota Camry that drove away from the area.
Police described the running robber as black, 20 to 28 years old, 5'8" to 6' in height, and 140 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and wore black clothing.
Anyone with information on the robber is urged to call 713-222-8477 or submit a tip at the Crime Stoppers website. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.
