Family demands release of Pakistani man detained by ICE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3733420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Supporters rally in Houston after Pakistani man detained by ICE

The sister of 23-year-old Mohammed Sarfaraz Al-Hussain, also known as Faraz, is demanding his release from an ICE detention center after she claims he was unfairly detained by U.S. Customs and Border patrol agents at William P. Hobby Airport.Shahala Shahnawaz spoke at a press conference on Monday afternoon, where she explained her brother has a valid student visa and claimed U.S. Customs and Border patrol agents threatened to deport her family during questioning.She also said agents allegedly forced her brother to sign a document relinquishing many of his rights."Faraz has been here without any criminal record or anything in the United States for the last five years," Shahnawaz said.The pair were coming back into the U.S. from a beach vacation in Cancun, when she said they were stopped at customs. Before leaving on the vacation, Shahnawaz said they spoke with an attorney, who she claims, incorrectly told them they would not have any trouble getting back into the U.S.A statement from ICE claims the man admitted to illegal activity while being questioned by agents."On July 3, 2018, Mohammad Sarfaraz Hussain, 23, a citizen of Pakistan, attempted to enter the U.S. after a flight from Mexico with a valid U.S. non-immigrant student visa. However, during his entry attempt, he confirmed under oath that he never attended school, and that he was illegally working in the United States - both are violations of the terms of his non-immigrant visa. U.S. immigration authorities detained Hussain and placed him in expedited removal because he is inadmissible to the U.S. as an intended immigrant without possessing a valid immigrant visa. Hussain remains in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings."Al-Hussain's visa was set to expire on July 8, and the pair thought they would be able to extend it in the airport. He has since been taken to a detention facility near the Beltway and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.The man claims he has a credible fear, which he said should prevent him from deportation.According to Al-Hussain's sister, he has lived in Houston for five years while studying computer science.