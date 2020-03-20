Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NJ family loses 4 members to COVID-19

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- Four members of one New Jersey family have died from the COVID-19: a mother and three of her adult children.

Vincent Fusco died Thursday morning at a hospital in Freehold.

Fusco's mother, Grace Fusco, died Wednesday night, hours after another son, Carmine Fusco, died in Pennsylvania.

A sister, Rita Fusco-Jackson, died last Friday.

Nineteen other family members have been tested, but they're waiting on results now after they were all at a family dinner together in the past several weeks.

There are 11 siblings in this family. Besides the four who died, at least one other is on life support.

"It's like the second we start to grieve about one, the phone rings and there's another person gone, taken from us forever," one family member said. "We're just begging for help. We never want to get that call anytime soon, ever again because of this."

This family's heartbreak is an example how gatherings and one simple family dinner can have deadly consequences.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News