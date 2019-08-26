Family begs hit-and-run driver in deadly crash to come forward

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman who was thrown from the back of a motorcycle Saturday night during a hit-and-run crash is pleading with the driver to come forward.

Raye Wilson, 31, was killed around 10:30 p.m. near the South Freeway and Holcombe.

The woman's family said they do not want an apology from the driver, but they need them to come forward so they can have a sense of peace.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman thrown off motorcycle and killed after hit-and-run crash on SH-288 feeder road

Wilson's friend, Kay Abbas, was driving the motorcycle and she was on the back. He said they were out celebrating a promotion she got at work.

"Soon as I kept pursuing through the light, a Suburban or Tahoe just jumped out of nowhere and just t-boned us," Abbas said. "That's all I remember from that."

He walked away with a few scratches. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Upon impact, God took her and she took care of me," Abbas said. "She had to. There's no other explanation."

Wilson's father said he was paralyzed by the news of her death.

"I woke up to police officers at 2 o'clock in the morning," Ray Wilson, the woman's father, said. "Police come to your house, my first thought was, 'Please make this a mistaken address.'"

Now he just wants to know who did it and for them to take responsibility for the death of his daughter.

"I understand the motivation of, 'I have got to get out of here, because I'm in trouble,' but then I try to come back to the sense of humanity that 'I've got to do what's right and accountable,'" the woman's father said.

Houston Police said they are looking for a dark colored Tahoe or Suburban with front end damage.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call HPD.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runfamilymotorcycle accidentmotorcycleshit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Botched raid: Ex-officers appear in court as defendants
Woman cuts hole into glass during med spa heist: VIDEO
Astronaut's spouse 'frightened' over demands to see son
Student's anonymous tip through Katy ISD app uncovered threat
These homecoming mums are as big as Texas!
Andrew Luck's HS football coach shocked and heartbroken by retirement news
Man accused of killing Spring family goes to trial
Show More
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
HCSO deputies escort fallen deputy's daughter to 2nd grade
KFC testing meatless fried chicken
Man set fire at apartments after fight with girlfriend: Officials
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
More TOP STORIES News