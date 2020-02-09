Family begs for the safe return of their horses after they were stolen from stable

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is something special about horses.

For Diana Guerrero, they're part of her family, and now she feels like someone has stolen her family members.

"They're more than pets," Guerrero said. "They've taken four members of our family."

Guerrero and her husband kept them in a stable in the 6200 block of Almeda Genoa Road in southeast Houston.

Thursday morning, she said the stable owner called her, saying that her horses were gone. When she arrived, she found a large section of the chain link fence had been cut.

Hoof-prints were in the grass outside of the fence, where it appears the horses were led to the street.

"The mare had just had her foal eights months ago. We didn't want to separate them. Now I don't know where they are."

Also taken was a pinto, with black and white markings, and her husband's horse, Mr. T.

"He's our baby," she said. "I would whistle and he would always call out to us. He also needs medication."

She filed a report with Houston Police.

"I've also been to every feed store in the area, and I've looked around other stables, and I've even gone up to horse trailers and looked inside."

The family is offering a reward for the horses return, "with no questions asked," Guerrero said. "We just want our family back."

Anyone with information on the horse theft can contact Houston Police or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonthefthorsesanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots, kills customer at sports bar: HCSO
From J.J. to Halle Berry: Who was seen at UFC 247 in Houston
Student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for Oscars
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Breezy and warm Sunday with scattered rain
Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut
Texas 16-year-old shot and killed by bully, police say
Show More
Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in NW Houston
Adoption put on hold for family amid coronavirus outbreak
ABC13's Morning News
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
University of Houston opens free food pantry to students
More TOP STORIES News