Who killed Richard Graves? Family asking for help in finding 63-year-old man's murderer

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is asking for the public's help in finding who is responsible for the brutal killing of 63-year-old Richard Graves in his apartment in northeast Houston.

Houston police responded to a reported assault in progress around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 on Woolworth near Crane.



Upon arrival, they found Graves deceased. Police say his body was discovered by his stepdaughter.

Police say Graves' house had been searched and the suspect(s) fled the scene.

Graves had trauma all over his body, and that he may have been bound and gagged at one point, according to police.



Now, Graves' family is requesting the community's help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

"It looks like the location has been ransacked, several different rooms of the location. We don't know exactly at this point what the suspect(s) were looking for," Sgt. Joshua Horn said. "Anybody with information, we're begging you to contact HPD homicide."

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

