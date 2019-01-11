Family accuses officers of using excessive force during home raid

SWEETWATER, Florida (KTRK) --
A video doorbell captured the moments during a rough take down by Florida police that left a family in bruises.

Sweetwater officers stormed a home Wednesday, immediately throwing punches, pushing a woman and grabbing a man and putting him in a chokehold.

Police say they were looking for the driver who hit an officer earlier that evening, but the man wasn't inside the home.

Now, the family is accusing officers of excessive force.

The police chief is defending his officers, saying that they acted in accordance with the law.

Meantime, the man wanted by police is still on the run.
