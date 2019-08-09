Jacinto City families on edge after 2 killed in East Freeway shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As police search for the suspects who killed two men with an AR-15 on the East Freeway in the middle of rush hour traffic, Jacinto City police are now checking in with local businesses like hotels, warning them to be extra cautious about who is walking in.
Families in Jacinto City are understandably on edge. The shooting Thursday night happened right in their backyard, on a major highway so many of them use daily.
As the highway shut down and rush-hour traffic came to a halt, onlookers were quick to form.
"It shocked us to hear what happened," one bystander said. "Two people dead."
The manhunt for the shooter and his accomplice sent the detour of traffic right down Bianca Aurioles' street.
"This is the first street right beside the feeder, so everybody is coming through here," she said.
Helicopters overhead searched through Jacinto City neighborhoods for two wanted men, last seen in a sedan.
The crime scene happening down the street from Bianca's family, on a route they use often.
"Scared, I mean, nervous knowing that that went on so close to the house," Bianca said.
