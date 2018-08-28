EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3824167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows Jaggar Clayton Smith being released from jail after being charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The families of two Atascocita High School students who were killed in a drunk driving accident have filed a lawsuit against the teen driver and the store clerk accused of selling him alcohol.Attorneys for Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez's parents announced Tuesday they are suing Humble Handi Stop and store clerk Gumaro Munoz Campos, who allegedly sold drinks to 17-year-old Jaggar Smith before the deadly July 25 crash.Smith is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.Attorney Randy Sorrels alleges Campos' actions and that of the convenience store contributed to the teen's intoxication leading up to the wreck that claimed the lives of the 16-year-old girls."The Harris County District Attorney has taken positive steps to address the conduct of the store clerk in the criminal courts. These families are making sure the store itself is held responsible for allowing this type of conduct to endanger our community as a whole," Sorrels said, in a statement. "It is time stores like this who sell to minors are held responsible for their lack of policies or oversight."Campos was arrested on August 6 and charged with a misdemeanor for selling alcohol to a minor.Smith, who faces two felony counts of intoxicated manslaughter, walked out of jail on July 30 after posting a $60,000 bond.The families are suing for monetary damages related to the loss of their daughters, a loss of "companionship" and for mental anguish.