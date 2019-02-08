Several families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a west Houston apartment complex.Fire officials say it happened after 11 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Briargrove Drive.When firefighters got on scene, the fire was on the second and third floor of a building in the back of the complex. They say nine units ended up catching fire.About 75 firefighters in total were there to battle the blaze."I woke up to smoke and came out the door because my brother was like, 'It's a fire!' I come outside, it's smoke everywhere, it's cops everywhere," says Shiquiria Phillips, whose unit caught fire.The fire was contained to just one building but another nearby building, suffered smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.Assistant fire chief Michael Mire also says the layout of the complex and the winds were challenging for them as they fought the fire.Jason Banks, who lives in the apartment building said, "It was like a small fire, then all of a sudden it started growing and growing."The Red Cross is helping families affected by the fire.Arson investigators are still working to determine the cause behind the blaze.