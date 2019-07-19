False fire call leads to illegal gambling operation bust in NE Harris County

By
A call into 911 claiming there was a fire at a building in northeast Harris County led deputies to find an illegal gambling operation instead.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a large metal building at 4426 Hopper Rd.

They didn't find a fire, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were at least 50 Las Vegas-style video poker machines and customers inside.

The building which houses the suspected illegal gaming operation didn't even have a sign.

Sheriff Gonzalez said it's possible the fake fire call could have come from a disgruntled customer who had a bad night.

"Many times what tends to happen is somebody probably had significant losses, they weren't happy about it, and so they decided to call it in," Gonzalez said. "We've had a number of false calls that happened through the county."

Hours after the call, deputies said customers remained inside the building and employees were possibly seen in the back of patrol vehicles as the sheriff's office continued its investigation.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countygamblinggame room
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News