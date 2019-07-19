False fire call leads to illegal gambling operation bust in NE Harris County

A call into 911 claiming there was a fire at a building in northeast Harris County led deputies to find an illegal gambling operation instead.Sheriff's deputies responded to a large metal building at 4426 Hopper Rd.They didn't find a fire, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were at least 50 Las Vegas-style video poker machines and customers inside.The building which houses the suspected illegal gaming operation didn't even have a sign.Sheriff Gonzalez said it's possible the fake fire call could have come from a disgruntled customer who had a bad night."Many times what tends to happen is somebody probably had significant losses, they weren't happy about it, and so they decided to call it in," Gonzalez said. "We've had a number of false calls that happened through the county."Hours after the call, deputies said customers remained inside the building and employees were possibly seen in the back of patrol vehicles as the sheriff's office continued its investigation.