Fallen HPD sergeant to be laid to rest in north Texas

The Houston Police Department is escorting Preston's casket to the north Texas city on a 200 mile route.
People lined up along Interstate 45 Saturday morning to salute the procession as it made its way north.
Here's the route the procession was set to take. All times are approximate:
- Depart Texas Southern University, 3600 Blodgett Street
- Blodgett Street (eastbound) to Scott Street
- Left turn (northbound) onto Scott Street
- Northbound onto Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45)
- Northbound onto North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45)
- Arrive in Spring - 9:30 a.m.
- Arrive in The Woodlands - 9:40 a.m.
- Arrive in Conroe - 9:55 a.m.
- Arrive in Willis - 10:10 a.m.
- Arrive in Huntsville - 10:35 a.m.
- Arrive in Madisonville - 11 a.m.
- Depart Madisonville - 11:45 a.m. and continue north on I-45
- Arrive in Buffalo - 12:20 p.m. and proceed northbound on US 79
- Arrive in Palestine - 12:25 p.m. and proceed northbound on State Highway 19/US 287
- Arrive in Athens - 1:30 p.m. and stage briefly at Trinity Valley Community College
- Procession will conclude at North Athens Cemetery at approximately 2 p.m.
Preston will be buried in a private service in the town where he grew up.
The fallen sergeant was honored by his friends and family during a service in Houston on Thursday.
A private funeral for family, friends and HPD staff was held at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.
Here are some of the most memorable moments from the memorial service:
WATCH: Honor Network founder explains Sgt. Preston's casket flag origin
WATCH: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced the HPD Medal of Valor for Sgt. Preston
WATCH: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announces Oct.29 as Sgt. Preston day in the city of Houston
WATCH: Congressman Al Green presented Sgt. Preston's family with a flag that flew over the US Capitol
WATCH: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a congressional resolution to pay tribute to Sgt. Preston
WATCH: Sgt. Preston's memorial concludes with ceremonial flag folding
WATCH: Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant says she forgives killer
Last Friday, Preston's body was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston. On the way, members of the Houston Fire Department, who remain in mourning over the death of arson investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce, staged themselves on overpasses to salute the procession.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.
