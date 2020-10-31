houston police department

Fallen HPD sergeant to be laid to rest in north Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A procession for fallen Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston departed Houston for Athens, Texas, this morning, where he'll be laid to rest.

The Houston Police Department is escorting Preston's casket to the north Texas city on a 200 mile route.

People lined up along Interstate 45 Saturday morning to salute the procession as it made its way north.

Here's the route the procession was set to take. All times are approximate:
  • Depart Texas Southern University, 3600 Blodgett Street
  • Blodgett Street (eastbound) to Scott Street
  • Left turn (northbound) onto Scott Street
  • Northbound onto Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45)
  • Northbound onto North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45)
  • Arrive in Spring - 9:30 a.m.
  • Arrive in The Woodlands - 9:40 a.m.
  • Arrive in Conroe - 9:55 a.m.
  • Arrive in Willis - 10:10 a.m.
  • Arrive in Huntsville - 10:35 a.m.
  • Arrive in Madisonville - 11 a.m.
  • Depart Madisonville - 11:45 a.m. and continue north on I-45
  • Arrive in Buffalo - 12:20 p.m. and proceed northbound on US 79
  • Arrive in Palestine - 12:25 p.m. and proceed northbound on State Highway 19/US 287
  • Arrive in Athens - 1:30 p.m. and stage briefly at Trinity Valley Community College
  • Procession will conclude at North Athens Cemetery at approximately 2 p.m.




Preston will be buried in a private service in the town where he grew up.

The fallen sergeant was honored by his friends and family during a service in Houston on Thursday.

A private funeral for family, friends and HPD staff was held at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from the memorial service:

WATCH: Honor Network founder explains Sgt. Preston's casket flag origin
EMBED More News Videos

The United States flag that draped the casked of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston has a storied history. Told by Honor Network CEO and Founder Chris Heisler.



WATCH: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced the HPD Medal of Valor for Sgt. Preston

EMBED More News Videos

During Sgt. Preston's funeral service, Houston police chief Art Acevedo presented Prestons family with the HPD Medal of Valor.



WATCH: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announces Oct.29 as Sgt. Preston day in the city of Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the video above to see Mayor Sylvester Turner announce Oct. 29 as Sgt. Preston Day in the city of Houston.



WATCH: Congressman Al Green presented Sgt. Preston's family with a flag that flew over the US Capitol
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the video above to see Congressman Al Green provide Sgt. Preston's family with a flag that flew over the US Capitol.


WATCH: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a congressional resolution to pay tribute to Sgt. Preston
EMBED More News Videos

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a congressional resolution to pay tribute to a great american - Sgt. Preston - which will be a part of the congressional record.


WATCH: Sgt. Preston's memorial concludes with ceremonial flag folding
EMBED More News Videos

From up above in SkyEye, the video shows the conclusion of fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston's memorial, which included the ceremonial flag fold for the sergeant's family.



EMBED More News Videos

The 41year HPD veteran was highly looked up to in the department and throughout the community. Here's a look back at the emotional day.



EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 was there as the procession got underway for fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston. This is what we saw Friday morning.



WATCH: Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant says she forgives killer
EMBED More News Videos

In an emotional interview with ABC13's Melanie Lawson, Flenda Whitney, the fiancée of the HPD sergeant who was gunned down, says she's prepared to forgive the killer.



Last Friday, Preston's body was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston. On the way, members of the Houston Fire Department, who remain in mourning over the death of arson investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce, staged themselves on overpasses to salute the procession.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police went on a somber ride to escort the body of a 41-year veteran. In the video, SkyEye followed Sgt. Harold Preston's procession.


SEE ALSO:


EMBED More News Videos

In times of tragedy, the city of Houston always unites as one. After an HPD sergeant was killed in the line of duty and another was injured, both Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner offered words of encouragement to keep the city's spirit alive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injuredpolice officer killedpolice officer injuredhouston police departmentmurderofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer shotofficer killedpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man shot after attacking HPD officer
11-year-old dies after shooting that killed Houston rapper
Fallen HPD sergeant fondly remembered during memorial
3 dead in 1 week in Houston and killers are still on the loose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Beware of these road closures this Halloween weekend!
Man shot after attacking HPD officer
Houstonians work to reach relatives in earthquake-stricken region
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Houston brewery rolls out 'I Voted Today' beer
Show More
Halloween forecast - no tricks, all treats
How the 'Golden State Killer,' a serial rapist, murderer, evaded capture for decades
Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland
2 officers 'ambushed' in New Orleans by shooter on pedicab: Police
Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan's Black voters
More TOP STORIES News