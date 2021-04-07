Fallen DPS Trooper laid to rest Wednesday

GROESBECK, Texas (KTRK) -- A fallen Texas DPS Trooper is being laid to rest in his central Texas hometown, more than a week after he was shot in the line of duty.Funeral services for Trooper Chad Walker are being held at Goat Stadium in Groesbeck Wednesday morning.Walker was shot while responding to a motorist assist call outside of Mexia, Texas, on March 26 when he was shot several times. He died March 31 after donating his organs.He began his career as a police officer with the Groesbeck Police Department in 2003 before serving with departments in Athens, Henderson County and Limestone County. He joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2015.Walker is survived by his wife, a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters, and a 2-month-old daughter.