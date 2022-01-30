COVID-19 vaccine

Nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake vaccine cards in New York

AMITYVILLE, Long Island -- Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.

Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery. DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

Both were arraigned Friday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said DeVuono and Urraro handed out fake vaccination cards, charging $220 for adults and $85 for children.

DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a licensed practical nurse, entered the false information into New York state's immunization database, he said.

Prosecutors said the nurses forged a fake card showing a vaccine was given to an undercover detective but never administered the vaccine to the detective.

RELATED: Fake COVID vaccine card market booms as mandates grow; what authorities are doing to stop it

"I hope this sends a message to others who are considering gaming the system, that they will get caught and that we will enforce the law to the fullest extent," Tierney said in a statement with other officials.

Law enforcement officers searched DeVuono's home and said they seized about $900,000 in cash and a ledger showing profits of more than $1.5 million from the scheme, which began in November 2021.

"As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.
