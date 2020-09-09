Beware of scam involving false package delivery notice

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Attorney General is warning people about scammers sending text messages that include a false package delivery notice and fraudulent link.
According to AG Ken Paxton, the text messages in question usually claim that a package is pending delivery and requests the recipient to claim ownership by providing their credit card and personal information.
The AG recommends that any Texan who receives a suspicious text should not click on any links and not respond to the message. The message should be deleted and the number blocked.
Paxton asks that anyone who receives the scam text should report the phone number and message contents to the Office of the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission.
Shipping companies such as DHL, UPS, FedEx and Amazon will not contact consumers about issues with a package via text message.
Report suspected fraud to the attorney general's Consumer Protection Division or by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508.
