Fake 'mask exemption cards' circulate on social media

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of this week, more than 20 states are requiring people to wear masks as spikes in the coronavirus continue. But now there are cards circulating online, and across social media, that states a person with disabilities does not have to wear a mask.
The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers these "mask exemption cards" are bogus and completely fake.
Some versions of the card show an eagle logo trying to mimic the seal of the U.S. Department of Justice, which enforces the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The cards even have misspellings and state that "wearing a face mask posses a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act, I am not required to disclose my condition to you."
In the message, you'll notice the word "posses" is misspelled.
This week, the FTC confirmed these cards are not issued or endorsed by the Department of Justice while also urging the public to get all information from government websites like ADA.gov and not from social media.
"In general, there's no medical exemption, and if somebody thought that they were so sick or so disabled that they can't wear a mask, then those people should not be in public places, like restaurants or public buildings, where they can be exposed to a deadly disease. They should be having someone go and pick things up for them," said Dr. Brooke Goldner, an autoimmune specialist and telemedicine doctor.
For more information about the latest scams getting reported, you can visit FTC.gov.
