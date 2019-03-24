Sex offender driving instructor molests 17-year-old student: Police

LOS ANGELES, California -- A registered sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager after he was hired by the girl's family to provide driving lessons.Tom Lam was hired by the family of a 17-year old girl to provide driving lessons last June, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Investigators said Lam sexually assaulted the alleged victim during two driving lessons he provided earlier this month.During the investigation, it was found that Lam is not a legitimate driving instructor and believe there may be more victims.Lam was previously arrested for annoying or molesting a minor in 2014 while acting as a driving instructor, according to authorities.He was arrested and booked on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor. He was released on $140,000 bond and is due in court next month.