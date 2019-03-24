Crime & Safety

Sex offender driving instructor molests 17-year-old student: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

A Montclair driving instructor is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student during lessons.

LOS ANGELES, California -- A registered sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager after he was hired by the girl's family to provide driving lessons.

Tom Lam was hired by the family of a 17-year old girl to provide driving lessons last June, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said Lam sexually assaulted the alleged victim during two driving lessons he provided earlier this month.

During the investigation, it was found that Lam is not a legitimate driving instructor and believe there may be more victims.

Lam was previously arrested for annoying or molesting a minor in 2014 while acting as a driving instructor, according to authorities.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor. He was released on $140,000 bond and is due in court next month.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycaliforniateacher arrestedteenagersexual assaultdrivingchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
HPD sergeant in custody after deadly shooting, sources say
Trump responds to Mueller report findings: WATCH LIVE
ITC facility mistakenly sends out alert about new flare-up
Multiple toxins found in water near ITC facility after fire spill
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
WARM AFTERNOON: Collin says some spots will hit 80°
History of Fred Hartman Bridge
Show More
Bernie's Burger bus rolling into new location
Justin Verlander agrees to 3-year extension with Astros
Organic avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Bandit steals 2 beers after smashing vehicle into store: Police
This is what Houston TV looked like in 1959
More TOP STORIES News