Harris County cracks down on drivers who fail to stop for school buses

EMBED </>More Videos

Precinct 4 has announced that deputies will be taking a new initiative to combat drivers who fail to stop when school buses stop while picking up and unloading students.

After receiving multiple complaints, Precinct 4 has announced that deputies will be taking a new initiative to combat drivers who fail to stop when school buses stop while picking up and unloading students.

According to Constable Mark Herman's office, they are teaming up with Klein ISD's police to conduct traffic initiatives. Since the initiative began, deputies issued a total of 22 citations for failure to stop for a school bus.

A citation for first offenders ranges between $500 and $1,250.

For second timers, the offense will be considered a Class B misdemeanor and could result in jail time.

"Texas parents can rest assured that Constable Deputies will not tolerate those who recklessly endanger children by ignoring the law," said Constable Herman.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetybustrafficklein isdHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: 1 deputy, 2 officers shot while serving warrant
Minister accused of stealing $800K from First Baptist Church
RodeoHouston 2019 entertainment genre lineup announced
Man who killed newlywed during robbery set to die in Texas
Skydive Spaceland honors Bush 41 with soaring tribute
Police: Marshall HS football player fatally shot by uncle
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
Show More
Man falls 20 feet down manhole outside truck stop
Michelle Obama coming to Houston for book tour
Delta: On long flights, leave your support animal at home
School districts use tablets to eliminate snow days
1 man killed in rollover crash on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
More News