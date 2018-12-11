After receiving multiple complaints, Precinct 4 has announced that deputies will be taking a new initiative to combat drivers who fail to stop when school buses stop while picking up and unloading students.According to Constable Mark Herman's office, they are teaming up with Klein ISD's police to conduct traffic initiatives. Since the initiative began, deputies issued a total of 22 citations for failure to stop for a school bus.A citation for first offenders ranges between $500 and $1,250.For second timers, the offense will be considered a Class B misdemeanor and could result in jail time."Texas parents can rest assured that Constable Deputies will not tolerate those who recklessly endanger children by ignoring the law," said Constable Herman.