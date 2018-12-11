According to Constable Mark Herman's office, they are teaming up with Klein ISD's police to conduct traffic initiatives. Since the initiative began, deputies issued a total of 22 citations for failure to stop for a school bus.
A citation for first offenders ranges between $500 and $1,250.
For second timers, the offense will be considered a Class B misdemeanor and could result in jail time.
"Texas parents can rest assured that Constable Deputies will not tolerate those who recklessly endanger children by ignoring the law," said Constable Herman.