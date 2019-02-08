RAPE

Arizona facility shutting down where incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth

Police investigating after woman in nursing home gives birth

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A long-term care facility in Arizona where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth is shutting down.

Officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Thursday that its board of directors determined it's not sustainable to keep operating its intermediate care facility in Phoenix.

A prosecutor is investigating after the 29-year-old incapacitated woman gave birth on Dec. 29. A former licensed nurse, Nathan Sutherland, has been charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

The facility serves infants, children and young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require a high level of medical care.

Hacienda officials say they're working with state agencies to develop a plan to move 37 patients to other facilities. Hacienda's skilled nursing facility will stay open.

