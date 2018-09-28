Facebook video shows 10-year-old boy getting tattooed by teen in living room

Police in Ohio are investigating after a Facebook video surfaced showing a 10-year-old child getting a tattoo in a living room.

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio --
According to authorities, the boy's mother allowed him to get the tattoo.

The video sparked outrage, but police say it's not yet clear who should be charged or what crime, if any, was committed.

"It bothered me. I'm a father and a grandfather and what I saw bothered me," said Bellefontaine Police Lt. Rick Herring.

That's what investigators are saying about this video. The faces of the 10-year-old boy and the woman whose lap he's sitting on have been blurred.

But you can hear the buzz of the tattoo needle as the man wielding it makes a design on the child's upper arm.

The video was posted on Facebook. It's leading to a storm of angry comments and hundreds of phone calls to Bellefontaine police.

"The phones have not stopped ringing," said Herring. "We've gotten calls from several different states of people that are concerned for the welfare of this child."

Their first call prompted officers to visit the home of the child's mother.

"The child was not in any distress. The child had actually said he had asked for the tattoo," Herring said.

Police learned the person doing the tattooing is a 16 year old.

WSYX reporter Tom Bosco went looking for some of the people believed to be in the video but couldn't find anyone. However, he did exchange Facebook messages with the child's mother.

The mother said the tattoo is fake, but then refused to give any more information.

But police said the tattoo is real and it's leading to questions.

"When can you consent to a tattoo? In my home, my 17-18 year-old is not able to consent to a tattoo," Herring said.

When the investigation is finished, police will likely turn the case over to the county prosecutor.
