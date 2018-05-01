Facebook 'detectives' help lead deputies to alleged serial predator

EMBED </>More Videos

Alonzo Curry is wanted in several alleged indecent exposure incidents in Harris County. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After a woman allegedly encountered the same indecent exposure suspect twice, she decided to do something about it.

Now her Facebook post has helped investigators identify a suspect.

Her name is Bella, and she tells Eyewitness News she took matters into her own hands by gathering stories and pictures from other women who saw the same suspect, posting everything on Facebook.

"I can't believe I got awareness out so much that it reached the news reporters and actually something is being done about it," Bella said.

Facebook users acting as investigators tracked down a man named Alonzo Curry. They contacted the professional investigators at the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Now deputies say Curry is wanted in an indecent exposure investigation.

Alleged victims sent us several photos allegedly showing Curry and his vehicle. Bella says it all matches up with what she experienced.

"Facebook gets everybody. Facebook is in everybody's business, so when they found him, I couldn't believe it. I was in disbelief," Bella said.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

"I really ask them to step forward because he'll get more counts and he'll be in there for longer," Bella said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
facebooksocial mediaindecent exposureinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News