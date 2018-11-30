HURRICANE FLORENCE

Facebook activates safety check feature for Alaska earthquake to support victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to help after a disaster? Follow these tips to maximize your impact. (Facebook)

Facebook has activated their safety check feature after a significant earthquake hit Alaska, rocking the city of Anchorage.

Safety check allows people in the affected area to let friends know they are safe. Facebook also has other features within safety check that "allow people to ask for and give help to one another during a crisis."

The Anchorage Police Department urged those with loved ones in the area to check on them.

"There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage. Many homes and buildings are damaged," the department said in a statement. "Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don't need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surroundings and loved ones."

Police also asked people in the area to stay off phone lines if they are not checking on family.


RELATED: Video shows Alaska earthquake aftermath in Anchorage
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricanesocial mediafacebooksafetyhurricane florenceNorth Carolina
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Mom charged after son drowns in Hurricane Florence floods
Cajun Navy opens distribution center and delivers to Florence victims
Trae tha Truth goes to Florida to help Michael victims
What do hurricane categories really mean?
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Trench rescue underway in north Harris County
Alaska governor issues disaster declaration after quakes
Deadly San Marcos apartment fire intentionally set
Houston police union sues to stop Prop B implementation
Student arrested for bringing a gun to Milby HS
Sketch released of intruder who stabbed 71-year-old in shower
Salvation Army to close men's shelter on northside
Show More
Warm weekend ahead with chances of showers Friday evening
Chris Watts admits to killing wife out of rage in new tapes
Teens home alone hide in closet while burglar breaks in
Holiday movies showing at Rooftop Cinema Club in Houston
Instagram star shares story of his new Houston restaurant
More News