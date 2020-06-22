Which Houston-area counties have mask mandates for businesses?

- Fort Bend County
Judge KP George is asking people for their input on whether masks should be required at businesses.
He is directing people to an online survey, which asks other questions about COVID-19.
"I want to give YOU, the citizen, the opportunity to have input in my decisions to protect our community," George said in a social media post.
- Galveston County
Judge Mark Henry said there are no plans to issue an order, adding that individuals and businesses "need to take personal responsibility in following the recommended best practices in slowing the spread of COVID-19."
- Harris County
The Harris County order directs any businesses providing goods or services to require all employees or visitors to wear face coverings in areas of close proximity to co-workers or the public.
Businesses must post the health and safety policy in a place where it can easily be seen by employees.
Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or handkerchiefs.
Businesses could also face a $1,000 fine if they don't comply.
- Montgomery County
County judge Mark Keough said there are no plans at the moment to issue a mask mandate for businesses.
"Individuals and businesses alike can and will make the decision for what is best for them with regard to wearing a mask," Keough wrote.