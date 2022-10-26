17-year-old confesses to shooting toward HPD officer who was taunted in Gulfton area, police say

Police said it started as an aggravated assault call across the street. Three suspects reportedly tried to bring minors into the bar when a confrontation with a security guard broke out.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is in custody after confessing to shooting toward a Houston police officer at an apartment complex parking lot, according to police.

Fabricio Antonio Gomez, 17, is charged with deadly conduct with a firearm.

On Sept. 1, Officers were called to a bar outside a nightclub at 5908 Gulfton Street.

Fortunately, the officer was not hit by any bullets that flew through the parking lot of an apartment complex across the bar.

A security guard told investigators that three Hispanic males, possibly teenagers, were trying to bring minors into the bar. The security guard asked them to leave before one of the suspects reportedly showed a gun, according to HPD.

Police said the three suspects left but later came back. That's when the same security guard confronted the group.

Two of the suspects then ran across the street to the apartment complex, HPD said.

Police were called, and an HPD officer spotted the two suspects upon arrival.

As the officer walked towards them, investigators said the suspects gestured to him to keep coming, and one suspect twirled his hoodie around.

When the officer gave them verbal commands, police said Gomez fired two to three rounds dangerously close to him.

"The officer observed one of the rounds hit the concrete in front of him," Lt. I. Izaguirre said.

Police said the suspects then took off, and the officer called for backup.

Matching bullet casings recovered at the scene led to the identification of Gomez as a suspect in this case.

Gomez confessed to his role in the shooting while speaking with investigators. He was subsequently charged and remains in the Harris County jail.

No further arrests have been made.