Eyes on US carriers after recent incidents involving Boeing planes

With an engine fire preceding a Houston-bound United Airlines jet's emergency landing, as well as the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Air plane in east Africa, the aviation industry took hits of unfortunate news.The Ethiopian Air incident brings up questions of safety over the model of aircraft involved - Boeing's new 737 Max 8. In all, 157 people died in the crash.Some overseas carriers grounded the aircraft as they assess their safety.Aviation experts say if any U.S. carriers do follow, it's just a proactive move."If that does happen, I don't think it's cause for alarm," said aviation expert Josh Verde. "I think that's just acting consistent with what all U.S. airlines do, which is put safety first."Meanwhile, United Airlines isn't providing a clearer picture of what led up to the emergency landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport. It said its teams are inspecting the aircraft from Flight 1168.Alexandre Pinon was on board the jet when the incident happened late Sunday night. Pinon recalled the captain telling passengers there was an engine failure and an engine caught fire."The guy next to me started to cry," Pinon said, while also demonstrating a tuck position that they used on board.United listed the aircraft used on the flight as a Boeing 737-900.Both incidents come several weeks after the deadly Atlas Air crash in Chambers County. The incident involved a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft, and the only fatalities were the three crewmembers on board.Despite it all, experts continue to stress that flying remains the safest form of transportation across the board.