What's the mysterious red light across the Houston-area sky?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Curious about that little red light in the sky? You're not the only one.

Several viewers reached out Wednesday night about the mysterious red light in the sky. We've heard from people in Pearland, League City, Deer Park and Missouri City. All wondering what it could be.

ABC13 has made some calls, and while we don't have a definite confirmation - all signs point to flaring in either Baytown or Deer Park.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
