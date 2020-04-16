'Extremely dangerous' man wanted in connection with wife's death in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a man on the run has died after she was attacked earlier this week in what authorities believe was a quarrel between the estranged couple.

It happened Wednesday night in the 800 block of San Jacinto St. around 10 p.m.

Officers were called to the location to respond to a physical disturbance when they found the woman, who later died, according to a statement from Rosenberg assistant police chief Jarret Nethery. Her identity was not released.

Witnesses told police her estranged husband, identified as Tomas Maldonado, 50, took off from the scene in a red 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck with paper tags. Maldonado is believed to have made threats before the attack, Nethery said.

Maldonado should be considered extremely dangerous, according to the statement.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 cash for information leading to an arrest. You can call (281) 342-8477 or go to fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com to submit a tip.
