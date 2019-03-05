cruise ship

'Sudden, extreme' gust of wind sends Norwegian cruise ship passengers 'flying'

This picture from June 2018 shows the Norwegian Escape cruise ship in New York City.

NEW YORK -- Several people were injured when an "extreme" gust of wind rocked a cruise ship leaving New York City late Sunday night, sending objects -- and people -- flying to one side of the ship, according to reports.

Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed that its Norwegian Escape cruise encountered a "sudden, extreme gust of wind" at 100 knots (or approximately 115 miles per hour) and began to tilt toward its port side.

Tony Ciaramello, from New Jersey, was on the cruise ship during the gust and told Eyewitness News he thought he was going to die.

"People flying all over the place. All dishes and bottles smashing all over the place in the bars. Signs falling, chairs flying across the main room. I went flying as it tilted and landed on my stomach and slid like 20 feet and smashed into a guard rail in the middle of the floor," Ciaramello said via text message.



The cruise line confirmed that "several" people were injured and treated by the ship's medical staff. It did not confirm the number or extent of those injuries.

The ship was beginning a seven-night cruise out of New York City and was heading toward its first stop, Port Canaveral, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Norwegian said the ship was anticipating an early arrival Tuesday.

"No damage on ship remains fully operational and continues her scheduled itinerary," the cruise line tweeted. "Neither the current itinerary, nor the next sailing are expected to be impacted."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york citynorwegian cruise linecruise ship
CRUISE SHIP
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Royal Caribbean hiring someone to Instagram their cruise
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for another decade
TOP STORIES
Humble man pleads guilty to killing wife, dumping her body
4 charged with kidnapping child outside Friendswood day care
Man allegedly robbed food truck, sexually assaulted worker
Missing Kingwood 18-year-old found shot to death in ditch
Chris Watts told wife about affair before strangling her: lawyer
Dogs have only one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend Co.
Bills proposed to honor buried slaves found in Fort Bend Co.
Show More
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B rodeo concert: mother
Over 1,500 turtles found inside luggage in Philippines
Girl with cancer helps deputies train K9s at RodeoHouston
17-year-old murder suspect says he's done it before: police
More TOP STORIES News