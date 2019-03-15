Police to increase security at Houston mosques following deadly New Zealand attacks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cities around the country, including Houston, have announced they are stepping up their police presence around mosques following the deadly mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand Friday.Forty-nine people were killed in the attacks at mosques full of worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand. One man was arrested and charged with murder.Friday is a very significant day for Muslims. Rather than being alone, Friday prayer is in congregation meaning mosques are typically full of worshippers.Houston police told ABC13 overnight they have "an increased awareness of the mosques" in the area in light of this attack.This is not the first time this year authorities have beefed up security at area mosques.Back in January, bullets went flying at the Muslim American Society-Katy Center (MAS) Mosque.Fortunately, no one was hurt.One bullet hit the building. Another left a hole in the windshield of one of the cars in the parking lot.The center worked to increase patrols after the incident.At the time, representatives of the mosque said they were ready to welcome the person responsible."We will forgive him. We'd love to work with him for him to have the right information as a community here in America," Hesham Ebaid, vice president of the center, said in January.The sheriff's office released a still photo from the surveillance video and asked anyone with information to call them.According to the Association of Religion Data Archives, back in 2010, there were more than 45 mosques in Harris County alone. Another seven are in Fort Bend County.We're working to find out if the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office have any plans to increase security Friday.