HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death in an extended stay hotel in the Willowbrook area.Police say there was a disturbance followed by gunshots around midnight at Extended Stay America on Champions Centre Drive.When a security guard at the hotel responded to the disturbance, he discovered a man shot to death in the room.Police say no arrests have been made at this time.