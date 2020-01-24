Residents reporting broken windows after large explosion in NW Houston

SEE MORE: Massive explosion rocks NW Houston, blast felt across Houston
Houston police say the explosion happened at a building in the 4500 block of Gessner around 4:25 a.m.
Many people around the Houston area told ABC13 they heard their windows rattle and their homes shake.
Jose Ramos just gave me these photos from inside his daughter’s home. Ceiling cracked, sliding doors blown in. Everyone ok. Kids were terrified, he says. #abc13 #houstonexplosion pic.twitter.com/AzMUOmnK9U— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 24, 2020
Photos a viewer sent me from their home on Lone Brook Dr. check out this damage! @abc13houston has confirmed from the business owner of Watson Grinder this explosion happened from a propylene gas tank. One injury is confirmed, this is a Hazmat situation. https://t.co/P3TrKxAAxz pic.twitter.com/byraMRSpuw— Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) January 24, 2020
Shook my house so much thought it was an earthquake— 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 🍒 (@brisamaniegoo) January 24, 2020
By Lake Houston, woke me up and shook house. I thought it might be earthquake!— GinaLCan2 👑 (@glcan2) January 24, 2020
I heard/felt it in Greenway plaza, I thought it was an earthquake!— Kay (@misskay_tee) January 24, 2020
I live just 5 min away. Explosion broke some windows in my house, definitely a scary feeling. Everything in the house shook 😳— Jenn (@Jennn_ortega) January 24, 2020