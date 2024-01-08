WATCH LIVE

Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, causes huge plume of smoke and scatters debris

ByJoe Sutton, CNNWire
Monday, January 8, 2024 10:43PM
CNNWire

An explosion was reported Monday afternoon in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, a city official tells CNN.

Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles says "There was an explosion in downtown" and "there was a plume of smoke seen higher than the high rises."

Telles went on to say there is debris scattered in the area of city hall.

"We are currently working a Major Incident. Please avoid the downtown area," the Fort Worth Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "PIOs are on scene. We will share more details as soon as we can confirm more information."

First responders are seen at the site of an explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas.
First responders are seen at the site of an explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas.
KTVT via CNNWire

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

