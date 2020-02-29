Explosion and 'heavy fire' injures at least 3 in Los Angeles, fire officials say

I’m drawing in my studio and was startled by a loud explosion. I hope everyone is okay :( #losangeles pic.twitter.com/W0ILYkSaLp — Stephanie Isidro (@stephanieisidr0) February 29, 2020

LOS ANGELES, California -- At least three people were injured in an explosion and "heavy fire" in an industrial area of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, officials said.The explosion occurred about 12 p.m. at a textile business located in a row of commercial structures, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.The victims were described as three males, two of whom were severely burned, the LAFD said. The third patient was in fair condition after suffering unspecified injuries.The Fire Department declared a "major emergency" after 137 firefighters responded to the scene and were in a "fully defensive mode."Just over an hour after the blast, the LAFD announced that the fire was extinguished. No other buildings were seriously damaged.The cause of the incident is under investigation.