A 3-year-old Willis boy has been flown to Shriners Hospital in Galveston after he was critically burned by an exploding spray paint can.The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office says the boy was with his 7-year-old brother in the backyard, standing near a trash fire when the can erupted.The 3-year-old child was hit by flames, which caused second and third-degree burns over 60 percent of his body.Investigators say the 7-year-old called 911 to get help for his brother.We do not know where the boys' parents were at the time of the incident.