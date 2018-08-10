Exploding spray paint can leaves third-degree burns on 3-year-old Willis boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a child was burned by an exploding can in Willis.

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A 3-year-old Willis boy has been flown to Shriners Hospital in Galveston after he was critically burned by an exploding spray paint can.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office says the boy was with his 7-year-old brother in the backyard, standing near a trash fire when the can erupted.

The 3-year-old child was hit by flames, which caused second and third-degree burns over 60 percent of his body.

Investigators say the 7-year-old called 911 to get help for his brother.

We do not know where the boys' parents were at the time of the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredburn injuriesWillis
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Drivers free after power lines fall on cars on Beaumont Hwy
Post Oak Little League team gets MLB boost before World Series trip
'I'M NOT NO NUDIST,' accused Cypress flasher says
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
City of Houston to reimburse residents for Harvey home repairs
Actor Kiefer Sutherland's band in Houston for free weekend show
MAJOR MILESTONE: New Hwy 288 ramps to open at South Loop
Show More
Suspects wanted in murder of elderly Galveston volunteer
Charges: Teasing led to roofer's fatal circular saw attack
CORREA RETURNS: Astros shortstop to play against Mariners
Grandfather's head allegedly stomped 74 times by suspect
Armed man arrested after hours-long standoff in Bellaire
More News