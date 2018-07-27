A Houston woman is finally back in Texas after an unforgettable ordeal in Hawaii when a lava bomb punctured the roof of her tour boat.Lindsay Rostron shares her story this evening in an Eyewitness News exclusive. Rostron recalled the moment lava started raining down on the boat.Rostron remembered being hit by bits of lava. She suffered burns and scrapes on her hand, legs, and body.Coast Guard inspectors reported 22 other people suffered injuries from the explosive eruption. Lava bombs aren't unheard of in the area.Boats must be kept back 50 meters from the shore. They will now be required to keep 300 meters away.Reporter Steve Campion just sat down with Rostron. He'll have a full report at 10 p.m. on Eyewitness News.