BURN INJURIES

Lava bomb hits the roof of woman's tour boat during vacation in Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston woman recounts the terrifying moments after a lava bomb exploded while she was on a tour boat in Hawaii.

By
A Houston woman is finally back in Texas after an unforgettable ordeal in Hawaii when a lava bomb punctured the roof of her tour boat.

Lindsay Rostron shares her story this evening in an Eyewitness News exclusive. Rostron recalled the moment lava started raining down on the boat.

Rostron remembered being hit by bits of lava. She suffered burns and scrapes on her hand, legs, and body.

Coast Guard inspectors reported 22 other people suffered injuries from the explosive eruption. Lava bombs aren't unheard of in the area.

Boats must be kept back 50 meters from the shore. They will now be required to keep 300 meters away.

Reporter Steve Campion just sat down with Rostron. He'll have a full report at 10 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vacationtravelsafetyburn injuriesu.s. & worldHawaiiHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BURN INJURIES
Woman claims Skechers shoes burned son's feet
Man taken to hospital after he was hit in eye by fireworks
Friends bring prom to girl burned in fire pit explosion
Child hospitalized after swallowing common toy battery
More burn injuries
Top Stories
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Atascocita fatal crash suspect visited victims' memorial site
Largest cricket complex in America coming to Houston
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Woman claims SW Houston groomer lost her dog
Sketch released of suspect in Houston taco truck sex assaults
Clint Capela staying with Rockets on reported $90M extension
Show More
Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks
Study shows dogs can read human emotions
Investigators seek tips in dozens of unsolved murders
EMT rushes to save 2 people ejected in crash near Ellington Field
Attempted heist thwarted by officer at Memorial City Mall
More News